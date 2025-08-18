Gainwell rushed twice for two yards while securing his lone target for two yards during Saturday's 17-14 preseason loss to Tampa Bay.

Jaylen Warren was a healthy scratch for a second consecutive preseason game Saturday, and Gainwell drew the start over rookie Kaleb Johnson. However, Gainwell was unable to do much with limited touches in the defeat, while Johnson racked up 11 carries for 50 yards while securing his lone target for nine yards. Although it was encouraging to see Gainwell draw the start Saturday, he'll likely need to generate more production if he hopes to carve out some work behind Warren during the regular season.