Gainwell rushed six times for 20 yards and brought in four of six targets for 26 yards in the Steelers' 30-6 wild-card loss to the Texans on Monday night. He also returned four kickoffs for 100 yards.

Gainwell filled a complementary role on the ground, logging half the amount of carries as Jaylen Warren. The versatile Gainwell also had a key role in the passing game, recording a team-high reception tally while also tying for the lead in targets. He made his presence felt on kickoff returns as well, following up what was a successful Steelers debut campaign. The veteran rushed for a career-best 537 yards and career-high-tying five touchdowns at 4.7 yards per carry, adding a career-best 73-486-3 line on 85 targets, 633 kickoff-return yards and two fumbles (one lost) across 17 games. While Gainwell played 2025 on a one-year deal, his success could lead to the Steelers making an effort to retain him before he hits unrestricted free agency.