Gainwell took 13 carries for 80 yards and caught all seven of his targets for 46 yards in Monday's 28-15 win over the Dolphins.

Gainwell surprised national viewers by finishing Monday's game as the leading rusher ahead of Miami's De'Von Achane (12-60-0). The 26-year-old Gainwell reached double-digit carries for just the third time this season, with his extra touches coming at the expense of starter Jaylen Warren (12-33-0), who was battling an illness leading up to the contest. Gainwell's rushing production is too volatile to make him a reliable contributor in standard fantasy formats, but his 4.1 catches per game make him a viable PPR option.