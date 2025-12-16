Gainwell took 13 carries for 80 yards and caught all seven of his targets for 46 yards in Monday's 28-15 win over the Dolphins.

Gainwell surprised national viewers by finishing Monday Night Football as the game's leading rusher ahead of Miami's De'Von Achane (12-60-0). The 26-year-old Gainwell reached double-digit carries for just the third time this season, with Week 15's surplus coming at the expense of starter Jaylen Warren (12-33-0), who was playing through an illness. Gainwell's rushing production is too volatile to rely on consistently in standard fantasy formats, but his 4.1 catches per game make him a viable PPR option for Sunday's tilt against the Lions.