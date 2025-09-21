Steelers' Kenneth Gainwell: Punches in short TD in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gainwell carried the ball four times for 16 yards and a touchdown and caught his only target for 10 yards in Sunday's 21-14 win over the Patriots.
The former Eagle scored his first TD as a Steeler in the first quarter, punching in a one-yard score for the game's first points. Gainwell has worked as a short-yardage complement to Jaylen Warren through three weeks, a role that has led him to 85 scrimmage yards on 23 touches, and he'll likely need to find the end zone again to have much fantasy value in Week 4 against the Vikings.
More News
-
Steelers' Kenneth Gainwell: Tallies 36 yards•
-
Steelers' Kenneth Gainwell: Limited production in Week 1•
-
Steelers' Kenneth Gainwell: Minimal output in preseason loss•
-
Steelers' Kenneth Gainwell: Stays in Pennsylvania•
-
Eagles' Kenneth Gainwell: Staring down free agency•
-
Eagles' Kenneth Gainwell: Set for Super Bowl•