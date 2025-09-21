Gainwell carried the ball four times for 16 yards and a touchdown and caught his only target for 10 yards in Sunday's 21-14 win over the Patriots.

The former Eagle scored his first TD as a Steeler in the first quarter, punching in a one-yard score for the game's first points. Gainwell has worked as a short-yardage complement to Jaylen Warren through three weeks, a role that has led him to 85 scrimmage yards on 23 touches, and he'll likely need to find the end zone again to have much fantasy value in Week 4 against the Vikings.