Gainwell rushed five times for 31 yards while securing both of his targets for four yards during Sunday's 35-25 loss to Green Bay.

Gainwell was the lone backup running back to take the field for the Steelers, as Kaleb Johnson didn't see any playing time in the primetime loss. Gainwell played 38 percent of the team's offensive snaps and was relatively efficient on the ground, but he didn't have enough volume to provide much fantasy value. While Gainwell has consistently outpaced Johnson's snap count over the first half of the season, Jaylen Warren has operated as the Steelers' clear lead back, making Gainwell an unreliable fantasy option.