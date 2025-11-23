Gainwell rushed the ball 10 times for 92 yards in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Bears. He added six receptions on six targets for 30 yards.

Jaylen Warren was able to play despite nursing an ankle issue during the week, though he only out-touched Gainwell 18-16. Gainwell's big gain as a runner came on a fake tush push, with Connor Heyward instead spinning and handing the ball to Gainwell for a 55-yard gain -- ending just short of the goal line. As has been the case often this season, he also excelled as a receiver, pacing the team in receptions and finishing second in yards. Warren is likely to continue to serve as Pittsburgh's traditional lead back moving forward, though Gainwell has a clear role in the offense that is particularly useful in PPR formats.