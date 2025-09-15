Gainwell rushed the ball five times for 20 yards in Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Seahawks. He added three receptions on five targets for 16 yards.

Gainwell was out-touched 18-8 by Jaylen Warren, settling into a change-of-pace role in the Pittsburgh offense. Gainwell's most notable carry came late in the third quarter when he spelled Jaylen Warren near the goal line, but he was stuffed at the four-yard line. Gainwell will likely struggle to get enough volume to be fantasy relevant in most formats, particularly if Kaleb Johnson is able to emerge in the offense as the season progresses.