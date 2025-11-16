Gainwell rushed nine times for 24 yards while catching seven of eight targets for 81 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 34-12 win over the Bengals.

Gainwell capped the opening drive with an 11-yard receiving touchdown. Jaylen Warren played only one snap after hurting his ankle in the third quarter, opening the door for Gainwell to play a larger role. Gainwell didn't find much running room but continued to make significant contributions as a pass catcher out of the backfield, including a five-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter on a pass from Mason Rudolph, who replaced Aaron Rodgers (left wrist) at halftime. If Warren is unavailable or limited in Week 12, Gainwell could take on a hefty workload against the Bears.