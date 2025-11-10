Gainwell secured two of three targets for four yards during Sunday's 25-10 loss to the Chargers.

Gainwell led the Steelers' running backs by playing 52 percent of the team's offensive snaps during Sunday's blowout loss, but he saw minimal touches against the Chargers. The primetime matchup marked the first time that Gainwell was held without any carries this season, and he failed to generate much production as a pass catcher. While the Steelers' offense generally struggled as a whole against the Chargers, Gainwell's fantasy upside remains limited for the second half of the regular season.