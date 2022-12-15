Pickett (concussion) was a limited practice participant Thursday.
The report notes that with Pickett still in the NFL's concussion protocol, fellow quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph have been logging added work at practice. If Pickett isn't cleared to play Sunday against the Panthers, it remains to be seen who would be in line to start in his place, with Brooke Pryor of ESPN having noted that Trubisky and Rudolph split the Steelers' QB reps Wednesday, while Pickett went through individual drills.
