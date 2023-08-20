Pickett completed three of four passes for 43 yards and a touchdown in Pittsburgh's 27-15 preseason victory over the Bills on Saturday.

Pickett led two drives, though that resulted in only seven total plays. Despite the limited exposure, he impressed with a 25-yard touchdown down the middle of the field to Pat Freiermuth. Pickett also connected with George Pickens and Allen Robinson on the day, the majority of the expected first-team offense come the regular season. He's now turned in two strong preseason appearances ahead of his second professional campaign.