Pickett (ankle) is listed as active Saturday at Baltimore, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

This marks Pickett's first game in which he'll be active since sustaining a high right-ankle sprain Week 13 against the Cardinals and undergoing surgery to repair it Dec. 6. However, he won't be the Steelers' starting quarterback, with Mason Rudolph handling those duties. Rudolph has fared fine in back-to-back starts, but it remains to be seen if he'll be on a short leash with the team seeking a playoff berth.