Pickett (knee), who practiced Wednesday, believes that he'll be available for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Dale Lolley of the Steelers' official site reports.

"(I feel) good," Pickett said following Wednesday's practice. "I'll be ready to go by Sunday." The Steelers' injury report is slated to clarify Pickett's official participation level, but at this stage it looks as though the QB will be able to remain in the lineup this weekend in the absence of any setbacks. Per Lolley, Pickett sported a brace on his knee during Wednesday's session, but that was viewed as a precautionary measure.