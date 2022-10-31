Pickett completed 25 of 38 passes for 191 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 35-13 loss to the Eagles.

Pickett turned in another performance filled with mistakes and inefficiency. He averaged just 5.0 yards per attempt and has yet to surpass a mark of 6.3 in any of the four games he's started this season. Pickett also threw his eighth interception of the season late in the fourth quarter with the game well out of reach. Volume may be the one positive to take away from Pickett's performance, as he has now thrown 52, 44 and 38 passes in his three full games this season. However, for that to matter, he'll need to greatly improve his decision-making and ability to connect down the field with his receivers.