Pickett has cleared the league's concussion protocol Friday and is on track to suit up Sunday versus the Dolphins, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Pickett is in line to start over Mitch Trubisky versus Miami on Sunday Night Football, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. The rookie first-round pick has managed to practice in full all week, a trend which stands to continue Friday and bodes well for him being at full speed this weekend. Pickett also will have top tight end Pat Freiermuth back from the concussion protocol for Week 7.