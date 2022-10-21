Pickett has cleared the league's concussion protocol Friday and is on track to suit up Sunday versus the Dolphins, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Pickett is in line to start over Mitchell Trubisky versus Miami on Sunday Night Football, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. The rookie first-round pick has managed to practice in full all week, a trend which stands to continue Friday and bodes well for him being at full speed. Pickett will also have top tight end Pat Freiermuth back from the concussion protocol for Week 7.