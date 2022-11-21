Pickett completed 25 of 42 passes for 265 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-30 loss to the Bengals. He added two rushing attempts for 14 yards.

Pickett found George Pickens for a 24-yard touchdown to tie the score at 17 in the second quarter. The pair of rookies have shown good chemistry from the get-go, so Pickett-to-Pickens could be a common phrase around Pittsburgh for years to come if the rookie quarterback proves capable of holding down the starting job. Two of Pickett's three career touchdown passes have been thrown to Pickens, but those three touchdowns have been accompanied by eight interceptions, as Pickett's still learning how to limit turnovers heading into a Week 12 primetime game in Indianapolis on MNF.