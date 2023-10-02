Pickett suffered a bone bruise in his knee during Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The report notes that Pickett's injury could lead to a short-term absence, but adds that the door is open for the QB (who is also dealing with a muscle strain) to potentially play this weekend against the Ravens. That said, with the Steelers on bye in Week 6, it's possible that the team could elect to err on the side of caution and hold Pickett out versus Baltimore. If that ends up occurring, Mitch Trubisky would start in his place in Week 5.