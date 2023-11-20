Pickett completed 15 of 28 passes for 106 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 13-10 loss to the Browns.

The Steelers employed a relatively heavy rushing attack to take some burden off Pickett in a tough matchup, but he was dreadful when called upon. He averaged an abysmal 3.8 yards per attempt and his longest completion went for only 14 yards. That left Pittsburgh unable to sustain drives, with their only touchdown coming on a 74-yard from Jaylen Warren. Pickett has thrown for multiple touchdowns just once this season and has failed to top 160 pass yards in each of his last four games.