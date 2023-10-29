Pickett has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Jaguars due to a rib injury.

Pickett sustained the injury when he took a hard hit late in the second quarter and headed to the locker room, but he had been expected to return to the game for the second half, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic. However, Mitch Trubisky remained the team's quarterback for the first possession of the third quarter, and after further deliberation, Pittsburgh has chosen to hold Pickett out for the rest of the game. Pickett will finish the Week 8 contest with 10 completions on 16 attempts for 73 yards to go with 10 yards on his lone carry. He'll have limited time to heal up from the injury if he hopes to avoid an absence, as the Steelers are set to face the Titans on Thursday night in Week 9.