The Steelers plan to start Mason Rudolph against the Bengals on Saturday, but coach Mike Tomlin said Monday that the team is leaving "the door ajar" for Pickett (ankle) if Pickett proves healthy enough to play, ESPN.com reports.

Tomlin didn't rule Pickett out for Saturday and said the quarterback's ankle injury is improving, per Bridget Condon of NFL Network. Pickett has missed the last two games, and the Steelers have dropped three straight with Mitch Trubisky under center. The team's endorsement of Rudolph suggests Pickett most likely won't be ready to play Saturday, but Pickett's participation level in practice will be worth monitoring, as he remains Pittsburgh's top quarterback option when healthy.