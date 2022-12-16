Coach Mike Tomlin indicated Friday that Pickett (concussion) will be listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.
Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Steelers plan to announce their Week 15 starting QB on Saturday, but with Pickett not likely to play this weekend, it looks like either Mitch Trubisky or Mason Rudolph will draw the assignment.
