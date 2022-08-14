Pickett completed 13 of 15 pass attempts for 95 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing three times for 16 yards during Saturday's 32-25 preseason win over Seattle.

Pickett worked with the Steelers' third-team offense during Saturday's preseason opener, but he led the team in passing yards and touchdowns. The rookie made some late plays to keep the team in contention in the closing minutes and connected with Tyler Vaughns for a 24-yard touchdown with three seconds remaining. Pickett has appeared to be the Steelers' No. 3 quarterback early in camp, but it's possible that he earns some more opportunities following Saturday's efficient performance.