Pickett, who exited Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, is being evaluated for a concussion, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
With Pickett forced out of the game, Mitch Trubisky has taken over at QB for the Steelers. Prior to departing the contest, Pickett completed 11 of his 18 pass attempts for 67 yards and a TD.
