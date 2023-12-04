Pickett (ankle) is expected to miss extended time due to the injury he suffered in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Cardinals, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Pickett exited in the first half. He was replaced by Mitch Trubisky, who completed 11 of 17 passes for 117 yards and one touchdown. Trubisky will likely assume the starting role for the duration of Pickett's absence. A concrete return timeline has yet to materialize for Pickett, but early indications suggest he'll almost certainly miss Thursday's game against the Patriots and is likely to sit out beyond then.