Head coach Mike Tomlin said Pickett (knee) is scheduled to practice in some capacity Wednesday, and the Steelers will wait and see how the quarterback fares during the week before deciding on his status for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Tomlin confirmed that Pickett is dealing with a bone bruise in his left knee, an injury that may affect the signal-caller's comfort and mobility in the pocket. The diagnosis of a bone bruise is still probably a best-case scenario for Pickett, who was fortunate to avoid ligament damage to the knee after being forced out late in this past Sunday's loss to the Texans. Based on Tomlin's comments, Pickett looks poised to open Week 5 prep as a limited practice participant, but the 25-year-old looks as though he'll have a shot to play this Sunday so long as he's not too compromised by the knee issue. Mitch Trubisky directed the Pittsburgh offense for the fourth quarter of last week's game and would presumably start against the Ravens if Pickett is unable to go.