The Steelers are expected to move forward with Pickett as their starting QB, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Steelers have yet to confirm their starter for this weekend's game against the Bills, but after Pickett replaced Mitch Trubisky in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Jets, it looks like the 2022 first-rounder is poised to get his first NFL regular-season start Sunday on the road versus the 3-1 Bills. Pickett thus is a worthy roster addition for those in need of short-term signal-caller help or who are in QB-heavy fantasy formats.