Pickett (ankle) was a full practice participant Wednesday.
A Tuesday report suggested Pickett's practice participation might be limited this week as the Steelers prepare for a home game against the Cardinals. It turns out he's a full participant, and while it's possible his mobility is impacted, there's no concern about Pickett missing his upcoming matchup with one of the worst defenses in the NFL.
