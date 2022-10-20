Pickett (concussion) practiced fully Thursday, ESPN's Brooke Pryor reports.
Pickett has practiced fully both Wednesday and Thursday, but it's not clear whether that indicates any particular amount of progress in clearing the league's concussion protocol. If Pickett gains clearance he would presumably start at Miami on Sunday night.
More News
-
Steelers' Kenny Pickett: Poised for full practice•
-
Steelers' Kenny Pickett: Won't return Sunday•
-
Steelers' Kenny Pickett: Evaluated for concussion•
-
Steelers' Kenny Pickett: Headed to locker room•
-
Steelers' Kenny Pickett: Plenty of volume in first NFL start•
-
Steelers' Kenny Pickett: Overtakes Trubisky, starting Week 5•