Coach Mike Tomlin said Monday that Pickett (ribs) is a game-time decision for Thursday's contest against the Titans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Pickett was forced out of Sunday's 20-10 loss to Jacksonville due to a rib injury, but Tomlin confirms he didn't sustain any structural damage. Tomlin said he will "leave the door ajar" for Pickett to play Thursday, per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, but that the decision will come down to the quarterback's "ability to throw and his comfort." Mitch Trubisky would be in line to start under center in the event that Pickett isn't able to play with a short window for recovery.