Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Monday that Pickett won't be available for Thursday's game against the Patriots after undergoing successful surgery to address a right high-ankle sprain, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Pickett is expected to avoid a stint on injured reserve, which would keep him sidelined through Week 17. Nonetheless, the second-year quarterback will have to miss at least one game due to the injury that knocked him out of this past Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Cardinals. The Steelers are hopeful that Pickett's decision to get surgery will accelerate his recovery, but he still have a tough time gaining clearance for the Steelers' Week 15 game in Indianapolis on Dec. 16. Mitch Trubisky will step in as Pittsburgh's starting quarterback Week 14, after he came on in relief of Pickett against Arizona and completed 11 of 17 passes for 117 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.