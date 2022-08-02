Pickett moved up to the second-team offense Monday for the first padded practice of Steelers training camp, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.

Pickett reportedly struggled, albeit in a relatively short session where most of his snaps were hand-offs. The rookie first-round pick has worked with the third-team offense for the most part so far, with Mitchell Trubisky leading the starters and Mason Rudolph handling second-team work. Pickett could enter Week 1 as a gameday inactive if Rudolph outperforms him this summer.