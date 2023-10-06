Pickett (knee) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Pickett logged full practices both Thursday and Friday, which sets the stage for the QB -- who sustained a bone bruise in his left knee last week -- to start Sunday's contest against divisional rival Baltimore. While Pickett will be available this weekend, top TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) has been ruled out, and with WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring) on IR, the Steelers' top receiving options in Week 5 figure to be WRs George Pickens, Allen Robinson and Calvin Austin along with TE Darnell Washington.