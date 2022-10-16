Pickett left Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay in the second half due to an undisclosed injury, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Pickett took a big hit from Devin White and immediately went to the medical tent. After a brief stint there, he was taken to the locker room. Mitch Trubisky, who started the first four games of the season for Pittsburgh, has replaced Pickett at quarterback.

