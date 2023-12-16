Pickett (ankle), who won't play Saturday against the Colts, is reportedly pushing to play in Week 16, according to Ian Rappaport of NFL Network.

Brooke Pryor of ESPN previously reported that Pickett underwent a procedure to "accelerate the healing process" on a high right ankle sprain. Though the QB will miss his second straight game Saturday, Rappaport indicates that Pickett is targeting a potential return as soon as Dec. 23 against the Bengals. That said, Rappaport suggests that a return to action in Week 17 versus the Seahawks is probably a more realistic outcome for the Steelers' signal-caller.