Pickett left Sunday's game against the Cardinals after suffering a right ankle injury and is questionable to return, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Pickett appeared on the Steelers' Week 13 injury report due to discomfort in the same ankle, but he was a full participant in practice Wednesday through Friday. He appeared to aggravate the injury, however, when he took a shot to the ankle on a play near the goal line in the first half. Prior to his exit from the game, Pickett had completed eight of his 11 pass attempts for 75 yards and logged three carries for three yards. Mitch Trubisky took over at quarterback for Pittsburgh after Pickett headed to the locker room for further evaluation.