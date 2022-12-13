Head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Pickett remains in the concussion protocol and added that the quarterback's participation in practice this week will be critical in guiding a decision for his status for this Sunday's game at Carolina, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

According to Dale Lolley of the Steelers' official site, Tomlin said that Pickett initially cleared the protocol upon exiting during the team's first series when he was sacked by the Ravens' Roquan Smith. However, Pickett was then re-evaluated following the Steelers' second series and was deemed unable to continue. Now in the concussion protocol for the second time this season, Pickett may face an uphill battle to gain clearance for the weekend. If that's the case, Tomlin noted that the Steelers will keep both Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph prepared, as the two quarterbacks are set to split first-team reps in practice this week if Pickett isn't available for on-field work. The Steelers will likely wait until the end of the week before naming a starter for Sunday's contest.