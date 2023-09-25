Pickett completed 16 of 28 pass attempts for 235 yards and two touchdowns while adding 11 rushing yards on three attempts in Sunday's 23-18 win over the Raiders.

Pickett fared much better on Sunday Night Football than he did in a sloppy primetime win this past Monday. The second-year starter took care of the football without losing confidence in his deep ball, completing a touchdown of over 70 yards for the second week in a row. Pickett will have to continue showing progress to become a hot commodity in fantasy, but this was a step in the right direction after struggling in his previous two starts (albeit against two tough defenses). Pickett will look to build off Sunday's success in a Week 4 matchup against C.J. Stroud and the Texans.