Pickett (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Ravens.
The report confirms that Pickett is in the NFL's concussion protocol, which makes the QB's status worth monitoring closely as next Sunday's game against the Panthers approaches. In Pickett's absence, Mitch Trubisky is now handling the Steelers' Week 14 signal-caller duties.
