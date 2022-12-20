Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that he expects Pickett (concussion) to start Saturday's game against the Raiders, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.

Pickett entered the concussion protocol during the Steelers' Week 14 loss to the Ravens. He consequently was limited in practice last Wednesday through Friday before eventually getting ruled out Saturday for Sunday's contest at Carolina. Mitch Trubisky got the nod for Pickett in the 24-16 win, completing 17 of 22 passes for 179 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions while adding six carries for nine yards and a touchdown. Tomlin also said Tuesday that Pickett would have been a full participant if Pittsburgh had held practice, but the quarterback still has to "check a box" as he makes his way through the protocol for head injuries, per Alan Saunders of PittsburghSportsNow.com.