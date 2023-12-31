Pickett (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Pickett, who last suited up in Week 13, approached Sunday's contest listed as questionable. Now that he's been deemed inactive, Mitch Trubisky is slated to serve as Mason Rudolph's top backup in Week 17. Pickett will thus target a potential return to action next weekend against the Ravens.