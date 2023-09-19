Pickett completed 15 of 30 pass attempts for 222 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Monday's 26-22 win over the Browns.

Pickett struggled with consistency for the second game in a row, leaving him with just two touchdowns to three interceptions to start the season. In the second-year starter's defense, he has gone up against two of the league's best pass rushers in Nick Bosa and Myles Garrett. The 25-year-old did appear to be favoring his left arm after throwing his lone touchdown Monday, but he was back on the field the next time Pittsburgh's offense received the ball, according to Steelers' reporter Dale Lolley. Pickett will be relieved to see Las Vegas on the schedule for Week 3, as they present a far-softer matchup on paper compared to his previous two opponents.