Pickett, who is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his left knee Monday, is not believed to have suffered a season-ending injury after exiting in Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Steelers won't know the full extent of Pickett's injury until the results of the MRI are read, but the second-year quarterback appears to have avoided damage to his ACL. Rapoport adds, however, that Pickett is still expected to miss "some time," as the Steelers still have some concern about the integrity of the MCL and meniscus in his left knee. After Pickett went down with the injury late in the third quarter, Mitch Trubisky stepped in to replace him and completed three of five pass attempts for 18 yards. Trubisky looks like the frontrunner to start Sunday's game against the Ravens, though how long he directs the Pittsburgh offense will hinge on Pickett's prognosis.