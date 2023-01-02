Pickett completed 15 of 27 pass attempts for a touchdown in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Ravens.
Pickett didn't post gaudy fantasy totals, but he protected the ball well and produced a game-winning touchdown drive for the second consecutive week to keep Pittsburgh's playoff hopes alive. The rookie signal-caller dropped a dime to Najee Harris between two defenders with less than a minute left on the aforementioned drive to put the Steelers up for good. Pickett has had his ups and downs this season, but he is starting to look like a successful pick in a draft that wasn't considered strong at his position. The Steelers will need some help to make the playoffs, but Pickett will attempt to take care of business against an already-eliminated Browns squad on Sunday.
More News
-
Steelers' Kenny Pickett: Leads comeback win•
-
Steelers' Kenny Pickett: Out of protocol, good to go Saturday•
-
Steelers' Kenny Pickett: Listed as FP on Tuesday•
-
Steelers' Kenny Pickett: In line to start Saturday•
-
Steelers' Kenny Pickett: Won't play Sunday•
-
Steelers' Kenny Pickett: Doubtful for Week 15•