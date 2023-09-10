Pickett completed 31 of 46 pass attempts for 232 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions while rushing once for four yards during the Steelers' 30-7 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Pickett looked sharp during the preseason, but the Steelers' offense had trouble against San Francisco's stingy defense during the regular-season opener. The 24-year-old's preseason results still fuel optimism for the second-year pro in 2023 following an up-and-down rookie season, but it was discouraging to see him held in check in Week 1. The Steelers have a Week 2 matchup against a Browns defense that managed to stifle Joe Burrow in the regular-season opener, so Pickett will face another tough early-season test.