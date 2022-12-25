Pickett completed 26 of 39 passes for 244 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Saturday's 13-10 win over the Raiders. He added three rushes for nine yards.

Pickett returned from a one-game absence caused by a concussion and topped 30 pass attempts for only the second time in his last six games. He averaged a subpar 6.3 yards per attempt but effectively distributed the ball to top pass-catching options such as Pat Freiermuth, Diontae Johnson and George Pickens. Pickett also orchestrated a game-winning drive in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, during which he completed seven of nine passes for 75 yards, which eh capped with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Pickens. With the performance, Pickett surpassed 200 passing yards for the fourth time in 11 games on the campaign, though he has yet to throw for multiple scores in a contest.