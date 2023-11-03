Pickett completed 19 of 30 passes for 160 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions and added one carry for minus-1 yard in the Steelers' 20-16 win over the Titans on Thursday night.

Pickett remains free of both turnovers and sacks, but he put together his second sub-200-yard performance in a non-injury-shortened game this season. However, the second-year signal-caller did come up big when it mattered most, leading an 11-play, 92-yard fourth-quarter drive that he capped off with a three-yard touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson that proved to be the game-winning score. Pickett had also completed a 32-yard strike to Johnson down the right side earlier in the drive, and he didn't appear inhibited by the rib injury that had forced his early exit from the Week 8 loss to the Jaguars at any point in the night. Pickett next takes aim at the Packers in a Week 10 home matchup on Nov. 12.