Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Pickett and most other starters are likely to play in Thursday's preseason game against Atlanta, Dale Lolley of the Steelers' official website reports.

It's a bit surprising given that Pickett and the starters played in the first two games and did quite well, with the QB completing nine of 11 passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns. Tomlin did say that his older starters and elite players likely will be held out, which probably means we'll see a lot of starters on offense and a lot of backups on defense.