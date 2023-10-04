Pickett (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Pickett come out of Sunday's loss to the Texans with a bone bruise and is now using a brace over his knee, but he told reporters Wednesday that he anticipates playing against the Ravens this weekend. An upgrade to full practice participation Thursday or Friday would confirm Pickett is in this week, while a setback or downgrade would open the door for Mitchell Trubisky's first start of the season. Pickett's performance to date suggests we might see Trubisky at some point this season even if his second-year teammate is able to play through the bone bruise and otherwise stays healthy.